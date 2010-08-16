Friendship Center to Hold Friday Afternoon ‘Wine-Down’

[Our first-ever Wine Down was a great success, and we thank all who came out to taste delicious wines and support Friendship Center! We extend our deepest gratitude to our sponsors and wineries, without whose generous assistance we couldn’t have done it. We look forward to making this an annual event, so come on out next year and Wine Down with us!]

Friendship Center is pleased to announce its inaugural Wine Tasting-by-the-Sea, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at 89 Eucalyptus Lane. Friendship Center is the South Coast’s only nonprofit, fully licensed adult day-services program.

Wine-tasting guests will enjoy wines by Buttonwood Farm Winery, Consilience/Tre Anelli, Curtis Winery, Daniel Gehrs Wines, Jaffurs Wine Cellars, Lafond Winery, Rusack Vineyards and Whitcraft Winery, along with delicious, hearty hors d’oeuvres by Lorraine Lim Catering and Latin jazz by the Montecito Jazz Trio, headed by Tom Towle.

The Friday after-work gathering — to be held al fresco at the lovely Center in Montecito, across the street from All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church and just steps from Miramar Beach — will give guests a chance to “wine-down“ from the week. In addition, a small silent auction will offer wine and wine-related items, including donations by Oreanna Winery, Bedford Vineyards and Longoria Wines, as well as items donated by families of Friendship Center members.

“Everyone needs to ‘wine down’ now and then,” said Friendship Center executive director Heidi Holly. “And since we have this beautiful courtyard, we realized we needed to have an outdoor event in the summer, when we can enjoy the warm weather and long evenings. I know how much people in the area love local wines, so we hope it will be a popular event.”

Friendship Center’s mission is to preserve and enrich the quality of life for aging and dependent adults through innovative programs that value the dignity and worth of every person. And to provide respite, support and education, enabling families to continue to be engaged in their community, careers and commitments.

To advance this mission, Friendship Center has been providing day services for 34 years, serving those with cognitive impairments, such as Alzheimer’s disease, other age-related health problems and developmental disabilities. The program provides activities, socializing, supervision meals, transportation and compassionate care to its members. In addition, their families are provided with affordable respite — a break from the demands of caregiving.

Funds raised from this event will go toward expansion of Friendship Center’s services. Friendship center thanks event sponsors Montecito Bank & Trust, CenCal Health, Home Instead Senior Care, Independent Nurse Consulting, Sharon Kennedy Estate Management, Home Choices for Mom & Dad, Maravilla Senior Living Community, Senior Planning Services and Villa Blanca.

Click here to purchase tickets or call Justine Sutton at 805.969.0859. For more information about Friendship Center’s services or to schedule a tour, call Eryn Eckert, Ph.D., program and family services director, at the same number. Volunteers are always appreciated. Call for opportunities to help!

— Justine Sutton is grants/development coordinator at Friendship Center.