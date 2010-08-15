Injured Backpacker Airlifted in Backcountry Rescue

With help of GPS beacon, sheriff's helicopter and search crews locate man near Southfork Camp, transport him to safety

A San Luis Obispo man was rescued by helicopter Sunday after he suffered a serious neck injury during a solo backpacking trip in Los Padres National Forest backcountry north of Lake Cachuma.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s DepartmentSheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars, dispatchers were notified at 7:40 a.m. Sunday that a hiker was missing and may be injured. The woman who reported the incident said she had dropped off the 44-year-old man, whom Sugars did not identify, at Nira Campground, about 10 miles north of Cachuma. She said she was supposed to pick up her friend Monday but she became concerned when she received an emergency signal from the man, who was carrying a personal locating beacon that uses Global Positioning System satellite technology.

Sugars said sheriff’s Aviation Copter 1, two deputies and the all-volunteer Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team were dispatched, with 12 SAR members setting out on foot and two EMT-certified SAR members joining the deputies in the helicopter.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the helicopter crew located the backpacker, who had taken refuge in a ranger’s cabin at Southfork Camp, about 14 miles from Nira Campground. Sugars said the man told authorities he had a seizure on Saturday and that he fell and injured his neck. The emergency-medical technicians examined the man while county Fire Department Copter 309 was summoned. The Fire Department chopper then flew the man to an AMR ambulance waiting at Cachuma Saddle.

At about 11:45 a.m. the man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. His condition was not known Sunday afternoon but Sugars said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

