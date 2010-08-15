Letter to the Editor: Reader Has a Toyota Success Story of His Own

I’m impressed with the recent Toyota commercials. Several vehicle owners note their long-term successes with their Toyotas.
Although not in any of those particular commercials, I’d like to share my own “success story.” In June 1995, we bought our Camry with 11 miles on the odometer. Then I personally drove it 335,714 miles.
My wife and I thank our mechanic, Brad Minkoff (Brad’s Automotive, 3787 Transport St., Ventura, 805.658.8550), for the car’s safety, mechanical integrity and strength.
Thank you, Brad, and best wishes.
Larry Lieberson
Camarillo