Center for Successful Aging to Hold a Catered Savoir Affaire to Remember

A Catered Savoir Affaire: While many festivals feature great food from Santa Barbara’s wonderful restaurants, the Center for Successful Aging’s big fall fundraiser will be the first opportunity to enjoy samples from our fabulous local caterers. Local wineries will pour delicious wines to complement the faire from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way.

The honorary chairman for a Catered Savoir Affaire is Santa Barbara’s pre-eminent chef, Michael Hutchings of Michael’s Catering. Hutchings says this is a grand opportunity to become acquainted with some of the superior caterers in our community and sample fine wines from local vintners, while supporting a worthy cause. CSA is the only agency in our community that provides free senior peer counseling, free senior support groups, educational programs and other valuable life-affirming services for seniors, their families and caregivers. CSA would also like to thank American Riviera Bank for its generous donation as a sponsor of this event.

Click here for more information on tickets, sponsorships and opportunities to contribute to CSA’s silent auction.

CSA has volunteer opportunities coming up: In September, Dr. Beverly Schydlowsky, CSA’s clinical director, will be conducting a training to learn how to facilitate support groups for seniors. The class runs four weeks, 16 hours ($150). Call for an application at 805.963.8080 or click here to download an application.

Administrative director Gayle Golden will conduct a second program on Sept. 11 to provide information and training on CSA’s new call reassurance program. We are looking for volunteers who would be willing to give just five minutes a day to place a caring call to a homebound senior. The training is free. For more information about participating in this new program, call 805.963.8080 or click here to apply online.

A new senior peer support group has begun for adult children of aging parents. Due to the popularity of CSA’s “Betwixt and Between” support group for those adults juggling careers, kids and aging parents, we are starting a second one, to meet every other Wednesday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Call 805.963.8080 for information.

Programs and Services: The Center for Successful Aging provides critical support to elderly adults and their families through senior peer counseling, senior support groups and educational initiatives. We promote the physical, spiritual, mental and emotional health of seniors, serving those facing serious illness, loss of a loved one, isolation from family and friends, transitions to assisted living and other trials that come with aging. Through CSA, seniors have access to the essential programs and services to achieve the optimum quality of life and to remain independent for as long as possible, all at no cost to clients.

CSA’s dedicated senior volunteers provide invaluable compassion and support. Because they are of the same generation with similar life experiences, both counselor and client benefit. For those seniors who still feel vibrant and strong and yet are not always welcome in the working world, becoming a peer counselor can give life meaning. By supporting a fellow senior, the lives of the counselors are enriched by the feeling that they are able to give something back to the community.

In addition to counseling, we offer educational programs that cover topics such as elder nutrition, dementia, stress management, depression, physical exercise, planning for longevity, navigating the health insurance system and other critical issues for seniors, their families and those who care for them.

CSA is also a founding partner of the Santa Barbara Village, a developing program that assists seniors who choose to remain in their homes to do so as independently as possible. The Santa Barbara Village will provide a complete coordination of all services needed to make home living comfortable and safe.

Currently in development for CSA is a new pet therapy program whereby any senior can request a visit from a clean, experienced therapy dog with a warm heart and a cold nose.

Click here for more information on these and all of CSA’s free programs, or call 805.963.8080.