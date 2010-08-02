Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:36 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Simple Steps to Help Ease Stress for Family Caregivers

It's a labor of love but stress of family caregiving often necessitates outside support

By Susan Johnson, Home Instead Senior Care | August 2, 2010 | 12:29 a.m.

One of the most stressful jobs around today isn’t found in corporate America. Rather, it’s a job that one in every four Americans wakes up to each morning. Can you guess what it is? It comes with the title “family caregiver” — a role that brings significant rewards and equally significant challenges.

Susan Johnson
Susan Johnson

Statistics from a recent report tell the story. This information was collected through Home Instead Senior Care’s Web site at www.caregiverstress.com. About 76 percent of the 8,000 family caregivers who took the company’s stress test reported that their aging loved one’s needs are overwhelming.

There is more: 91 percent of family caregivers who completed the test said they have episodes of feeling anxious or irritable; 73 percent have disturbed sleep patterns; and 56 percent seem to become ill more frequently.

Every day, we encounter these family caregivers: people who love and want the best for their aging family members, but don’t know how to fit it all in.  For these compassionate people, stress is a constant companion.

A study released late last year by the National Association of Social Workers and the New York Academy of Medicine describes this phenomenon well. The study was entitled “Squeezed Between Children and Older Parents: A Survey of Sandwich Generation Women.” The poll, which surveyed more than 1,100 women ages 35 to 54, showed that more than 60 percent of women concerned about an aging relative’s health said they have difficulty managing stress. That compares with 48 percent of women for whom an aging relative’s health was not a worry.

Furthermore, women concerned about an aging relative’s health were about three times more likely (34 percent) to say they worry “a great deal” about having enough time for family. That compares with 12 percent of women who were not responsible for the care of an aging loved one.

Most family caregivers agree that there are many rewards associated with this job, so they don’t want to give up caregiving. Rather, they just need some additional support — support that can make all the difference for them, and for those they’re providing care.

In addition to asking for help, there also are many things that family caregivers can do to take care of themselves. Here are some tips:

» Work out: Exercise and enjoy something you like — such as walking, dancing, biking, running, or swimming — for a minimum of 20 minutes three or more times per week.

» Meditate: Sit still and breathe deeply with your mind as quiet as possible whenever you are feeling overwhelmed by your responsibilities as a caregiver.

» Take a break: Make arrangements for any necessary fill-in help including family, friends, volunteers or professional caregivers.

» Eat well: Eat plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, proteins (including nuts and beans) and whole grains.

» Attend to your own medical needs: Just like you make sure your loved one gets to the doctor regularly, make sure you get your annual check-up.

Indulge: Treat yourself to a foot massage, manicure, nice dinner out or a concert to take yourself away from the situation and to reward yourself for the wonderful care you are providing to your aging relative.

» Support: Find a local caregiver support group, which will help you understand that what you are experiencing is normal for someone in your position.

Since 2002, Home Instead Senior Care has been helping older adults improve their quality of life in an environment of support and safety that allows them to remain at home. Click here for more information or assistance with these challenges or other issues associated with aging, or call 805.560.6995.

— Susan Johnson represents Home Instead Senior Care.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 