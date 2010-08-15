Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 6:11 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Whodidily Cupcakes Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Much More Than a Cupcake Party

Aficionados can win free cupcakes for a year in Whoodle Doodle drawing contest

By Layne Brookshire | August 15, 2010 | 4:32 p.m.

Wendy and Dave Jones, Montecito residents and creators of Whodidily Cupcakes, will host their second annual party to commemorate the birthday of the successful cupcake shop at 1150 Coast Village Road, Suite E. Established in 2008, Whodidily Cupcakes quickly became a “locals’ favorite” and has since gained national recognition as a finalist on the Food Network challenge Cupcake Wars.

The Joneses, more commonly known as “Mr. and Mrs. Whodidily,” are excited to host Whodidily Cupcakes’ 2nd Birthday Party at the store at 12:01 p.m. Saturday. Last year’s anniversary party was a huge success with more than 400 cupcakers in attendance.

The Whoodle Doodle drawing contest, Anything Cupcake Goes, is under way with the winners in four age groups earning free cupcakes for a year! Entries are due by 3 p.m. Friday.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating another Whodidily Birthday,” Wendy Jones said. “We have so many exciting developments on the horizon and this event allows us to thank Santa Barbara for another wonderful year, as well as give people a peek into our future plans!”

This year, Whodidily Cupcakes’ doors open at 12:01 p.m. sharp so get in line early! The store will announce the Whoodle Doodle winner and a bicycle raffle winner and will unveil three brand-new cupcake flavors. In addition, Whodidily Cupcakes’ fabulous stand from Cupcake Wars will be revealed with 1,000 free mini wishcakes for all customers. There will be a free grilled lunch for customers as well as a chocolate dipping fountain.

Also on hand will be a verrrry tall chair and the store’s brand-new giant spinning Prize Wheel with chances to win up to $100 in Whodidily Money. The first 50 customers will receive a special edition Whodidily Cupcakes T-shirt as well as a CD and a free cupcake.

— Layne Brookshire represents Whodidily Cupcakes.

