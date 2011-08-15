Buynak & Fauver Law Firm Offering Free Breakfast Seminar on Aug. 25

Tim Buynak, managing partner of Buynak & Fauver, has announced the firm’s series of free breakfast seminars at the Santa Barbara office, on the fourth floor at 820 State St.

The public is invited to learn about “Employee Confidentiality & Non-Disclosure Agreements” presented by partner Michael Fauver from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

Fauver brings more than 10 years experience in business, corporate and employment law, in addition to assisting clients with general corporate counseling and formation issues.

“A company’s confidential and trade secret information are the fundamental building blocks of every business,” Fauver said. “Protecting your company’s secrets and keeping them from being disclosed to your competitors is critical to your company’s success. In order to do so properly, employee confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements are a must. However, to be enforceable and have the desired impact, care needs to be taken to ensure they are done right.”

Buynak & Fauver specializes in business, employment, corporate, real estate, land use, tax and estate planning areas.

