Buynak & Fauver Law Firm Offering Free Breakfast Seminar on Aug. 25

Michael Fauver will present a talk on 'Employee Confidentiality & Non-Disclosure Agreements'

By Kristine Maday for Buynak & Fauver | August 15, 2011 | 8:05 p.m.

Michael Fauver

Tim Buynak, managing partner of Buynak & Fauver, has announced the firm’s series of free breakfast seminars at the Santa Barbara office, on the fourth floor at 820 State St.

The public is invited to learn about “Employee Confidentiality & Non-Disclosure Agreements” presented by partner Michael Fauver from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

Fauver brings more than 10 years experience in business, corporate and employment law, in addition to assisting clients with general corporate counseling and formation issues.

“A company’s confidential and trade secret information are the fundamental building blocks of every business,” Fauver said. “Protecting your company’s secrets and keeping them from being disclosed to your competitors is critical to your company’s success. In order to do so properly, employee confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements are a must. However, to be enforceable and have the desired impact, care needs to be taken to ensure they are done right.”

A complimentary continental breakfast including organic fruit, coffee, tea, juices and pastries will be served.

Space is limited to the first 20 guests to RSVP by calling 805.966.7000 or emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Buynak & Fauver specializes in business, employment, corporate, real estate, land use, tax and estate planning areas. The firm includes six attorneys — Tim Buynak, Lana Clark, Maria DeSousa, Michael Fauver, Joy Margolis and Jim Scafide — along with paralegal staff. Click here for more information.

— Kristine Maday represents Buynak & Fauver.

