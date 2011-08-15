California Redistricting Commission’s Newly Approved Maps Face Immediate Challenge

Congressional district for Rep. Capps now includes two counties instead of three

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission on Monday approved new maps for congressional, Assembly, state Senate and Board of Equalization districts.

For the current and final approved map and to find the district in which you now live, click here for a Los Angeles Times interactive feature.

Nine of the 14 members needed to approve the maps, including three Republicans, three Democrats and three independents.

The congressional district for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, no longer snakes its way along the coast of three counties, but the coastal and inland areas of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are included in one new district.

Right after the vote, the boundaries were challenged from the state Republican Party, according to The Associated Press. The group plans to back a ballot measure to overturn the new state Senate districts.

The new boundaries reportedly could give Democrats two-thirds control in the state Senate and a few more congressional seats.

“If the commission’s maps are stalled by either a lawsuit or a referendum, the state Supreme Court would step in and adopt its own maps that would be used for the 2012 elections — or longer if the maps are rejected,” the Sacramento Bee reported.

Voters authorized the commission in 2008 by passing the Voters First Act, which took the redistricting power away from the state Legislature.

