Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:25 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

California Redistricting Commission’s Newly Approved Maps Face Immediate Challenge

Congressional district for Rep. Capps now includes two counties instead of three

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | August 15, 2011 | 11:06 p.m.

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission on Monday approved new maps for congressional, Assembly, state Senate and Board of Equalization districts.

For the current and final approved map and to find the district in which you now live, click here for a Los Angeles Times interactive feature.

Nine of the 14 members needed to approve the maps, including three Republicans, three Democrats and three independents.

The congressional district for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, no longer snakes its way along the coast of three counties, but the coastal and inland areas of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are included in one new district.

Right after the vote, the boundaries were challenged from the state Republican Party, according to The Associated Press. The group plans to back a ballot measure to overturn the new state Senate districts.

The new boundaries reportedly could give Democrats two-thirds control in the state Senate and a few more congressional seats.

“If the commission’s maps are stalled by either a lawsuit or a referendum, the state Supreme Court would step in and adopt its own maps that would be used for the 2012 elections — or longer if the maps are rejected,” the Sacramento Bee reported.

Voters authorized the commission in 2008 by passing the Voters First Act, which took the redistricting power away from the state Legislature.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 