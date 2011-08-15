Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:51 am | Fog 59º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands Bringing MBA Program to Goleta This Fall

The master's degree program is designed to meet the needs of working professionals

By CSU Channel Islands | August 15, 2011 | 6:34 p.m.

When CSU Channel Islands kicks off its MBA program in Goleta this fall, students will be able to go further and still stay close to home.

This integrative, innovative and international program, offered through CI’s Martin V. Smith School of Business and Economics, is designed to meet the needs of working professionals, and is the only master’s degree in business administration offered by a public institution in the Santa Barbara area.

“Despite the state’s uncertain budget, CI continues to provide our entire service area, which includes the Santa Barbara region, with an educated work force that is vital to the state’s economic recovery,” said Richard Rush, president of CSU Channel Islands.

The program reflects an integrative approach to business and management, and is designed to develop business leaders who are capable of working effectively in an increasingly multicultural and global environment.

Its cohort model “allows students with two years of professional work experience to interact and learn from their peers,” said Dr. William Cordeiro, program director.

Classes maintain a real-world orientation with a focus on international business and entrepreneurial innovation.

The program’s three parts include foundation courses, offered in a mix of face-to-face and online format; core courses; and special topics. Cohorts of up to 25 students take two courses per session during 12-week special sessions, with four sessions per year. Students requiring foundation courses may complete the degree in 24 months; those needing only the core and special topics courses may graduate in 18 months. All courses are held at Cottage Health System’s facility in Goleta.

Jay Galvin, a recently admitted MBA student, looked into other programs before choosing CI’s MBA in Santa Barbara. While affordability and location were important considerations, CI’s emphasis on student success made the choice an easy one.

“I like that the program required the prerequisite coursework to prepare me for the core classes,” said Galvin, who also saw advantages in the program’s small class size. For Galvin, name recognition was essential: “I’m convinced that an MBA from a Cal State school will be prestigious.”

Jerry Cardona, another recently admitted student, said he “chose CI because it is a new school that I wanted to be part of.”

CI’s MBA program is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For more information, contact Alison Borden at CI’s Extended University at 805.777.1042 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 