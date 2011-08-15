Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:24 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

American Heart Association Gearing Up for Start! Santa Barbara Walk

Team leaders and other supporters are needed for the Oct. 8 benefit event

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | August 15, 2011 | 11:18 p.m.

The 2011 Start! Santa Barbara Heart Walk is seeking team leaders to participate in a walk to promote healthy lifestyles and cardiovascular research.

Driven by her son’s memory, Rayme Elliott has organized a team and raised more than $10,000 for children’s heart disease research and education.

Her son Logan persevered through a congenital heart disease, open-heart surgery and collapsed lungs just months after he was born. But the 1-year-old died in October 2009 from a blood infection after complications with surgery.

“(I want) to be that shoulder for that other mom that’s maybe not as strong, who can’t get out of the house, who can’t find anybody,” Elliott said. “That was the hardest part, because nobody knows what to say to you. My goal is to not let another family hurt.”

Elliott has since become a leader of Moms with Heart, the first organization on the West Coast to raise money specifically for children’s heart disease research and education. She also took on the position of Santa Barbara chair for the American Heart Association.

“I want people to be aware and take care of their bodies and be healthy. Even if they only commit to walking once a year, they can do something for themselves and potentially save a life, ” Elliott said. “A $25 donation and walking one day can have a lifelong impact. I want people to know they have the power to save lives, and it’s a lot simpler than they think.”

The 5k walk, sponsored by the American Heart Association, gives individuals or teams a chance to build community relations while raising money for heart disease and stroke research — Santa Barbara’s No. 1 and No. 2 killers, according to Eric Thompson, a senior communications and marketing director for the American Heart Association.

“It all goes to research,” he said. “A lot of people don’t comprehend that every dollar raised does make a huge impact.”

Anyone can make a donation, join Elliott’s team or become a team leader by visiting Santa Barbara Heart Walk’s website. This year’s Heart Walk takes place Oct. 8 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

“I got another year because of (Logan’s) pacemaker,” Elliott said. “This year’s walk could lead to the next breakthrough.”

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 