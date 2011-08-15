Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:26 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Suspect in State Street Stabbing Turns Himself In

Santa Barbara police may also file hate-crime charges against the 24-year-old man

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | August 15, 2011 | 10:55 p.m.

Ryan Christopher Zietlow-Brown
A suspect accused of stabbing a 25-year-old man twice in the head turned himself in to authorities on Monday, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Ryan Christopher Zietlow-Brown, 24, was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder, and detectives are deciding whether to file hate-crime charges with the District Attorney’s Office.

On Friday, the victim, a black man, was walking on State Street with his friend, a Caucasian male, while rapping a song. Zietlow-Brown approached the pair and “asked the victim if his friend was white,” police said.

With the affirmative response, Zietlow-Brown told the victim to “have his friend act like it,” police said.

The victim took offense and the two began arguing, but didn’t fight physically. They separated and the two friends got some food, but were confronted by Zietlow-Brown later at the State and Figueroa streets intersection.

Police say Zietlow-Brown then allegedly produced a pair of scissors and held them in a threatening manner, and the victim threw a strike to try to defend himself as he retreated.

The victim fell to the ground from the momentum, and Zietlow-Brown is accused of raising the scissors and striking the victim in the head twice while he was on the ground.

A Business First Bank employee saw the victim, with blood all over his face, and called 9-1-1 right after the incident, as did many other bystanders.

