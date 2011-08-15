The Gables’ Senior Chorus Ready to Rock It Old School

The Gables of Ojai will present Rockin’ It Old School, the senior choral group with a hip twist, from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the lounge of The Gables, 701 N. Montgomery St. The performance is free to the public.

To reflect the spirit and diversity of the arts community, joining Rockin’ It will be selected solo vocal performers chosen from the youth of the Ojai Valley.

Inspired by the award-winning documentary film Young At Heart, Rockin’ it Old School is a community outreach chorus designed to engage and challenge elders through the magic of song.

Ojai’s Art Grant Program and Theater 150 are contributing co-sponsors with The Gables of Ojai for this life-enriching program.

Rehearsals for Rockin’ It Old School are free and open to all senior citizens in the valley at 11 a.m. every Wednesday in The Gables lounge.

Under the leadership of popular local singing duo Julija Zonic and Smitty West, these seniors have mastered not only contemporary and classical pieces, but also engage weekly in enlivening practices of breath and pitch control — and just plain have fun.

For this concert, they will perform with selected youth recently heard at the opening of the new Libbey Bowl. Come celebrate life. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Christine Fenn at The Gables at 805.646.1446 x105.

— Christine Fenn is the marketing director for The Gables of Ojai.