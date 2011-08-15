Tired of Dog Days of Summer? Celebrate ‘Trails ‘n’ Tails’ at Botanic Garden

Aug. 27 event in honor of National Dog Day will feature a full lineup of canine-centric activities

In honor of National Dog Day, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden announces “Trails ‘n’ Tails” with a special invitation for the community to bring their four-legged friends to the garden from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

The event is part of the garden’s anniversary, celebrating 85 years of growing native.

The daylong event will feature all sorts of canine-centric activities, including $2 off admission for visitors with a leashed dog, “Who’s That Doggie in the Meadow?” photo contest, free doggie snacks, a canine caricature artist, free snow cones, doggie giveaways, prize drawings, docent-led tours, dog care demonstrations, and dog products for sale.

“We wanted to hold this event to draw attention to the fact that the garden is always dog-friendly,” Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Executive Director Steve Windhager said. “Our easy-to-walk paths and beautiful landscapes are the perfect setting for leashed dogs — and their owners, too.”

Visitors are encouraged to pose for the “Who’s That Doggie in the Meadow?” photo contest. The winner will receive a one-year dog membership to the garden. Drawing prizes to be awarded include gift certificates for dog grooming and pet medical care, a dog gift basket, and (human) walking shoes. Drawing tickets are $5 each or five for $20, and winners need not be present to win.

“Trails ‘n’ Tails” is sponsored by Camp Canine, and some of the day’s vendors include McDonald and VCA Noah’s Ark animal hospitals, Kathleen’s Dog Sitting, Dioji, Diamond Pet Foods, K-9 Pals, The Poop Pac and Kiss My Mutt.

Attendance is limited by a conditional use permit, so only 205 people can be allowed into the garden at one time. All dogs must be on-leash to enter.

— Joni Kelly is the communications manager for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.