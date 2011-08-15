Two Suspects Arrested in Robbery of Santa Barbara Man Outside Chumash Casino

63-year-old victim was attacked from behind while walking to his vehicle

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two Ventura County men accused of robbing a man in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Department spokesman Drew Sugars said deputies responded to the Chumash Casino Resort about 5 a.m. Thursday to reports of a robbery near a casino parking lot.

Detectives learned a 63-year-old Santa Barbara man was walking to his vehicle when he was attacked from behind, according to Sugars.

The victim was reportedly knocked unconscious but later awoke and discovered his wallet missing. He suffered abrasions and required stitches to his head.

Sugars said an investigation led sheriff’s deputies and detectives, with the help of casino security, to identify a suspect from Ventura County.

An arrest warrant was served about 4:50 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Sheffield Place in Thousand Oaks. Joshua David Walker, 19, was arrested without incident.

Further investigation led to the arrest of 20-year-old Mychal Llorence Schenck of Simi Valley while he was at work in the 2700 block of Tapo Canyon Road in Simi Valley.

Schenck and Walker were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of felony robbery. Bail was set at $100,000.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.