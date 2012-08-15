Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:40 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crews Demolish Building of Former Chrysler Dealership on Hollister Avenue

No plans have been announced for the site near the Santa Barbara Airport

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 15, 2012 | 9:22 p.m.

Crews were seen tearing down the last vestiges of the former Chrysler dealership across from the Santa Barbara Airport last week.

The dealership, at 6290 Hollister Ave., went under in 2010 after former owner Jim Crook failed to reach a deal to sell the business.

Crook had been in the auto business on the South Coast for 31 years, and said tight credit during the past two years had made things difficult for him to continue with the Chrysler dealership.

“I’ve done everything I can,” Crook told Noozhawk in 2010. “I just can’t do it any more.”

There are currently no plans for the lot, which is on airport property.  The buildings were in uninhabitable condition and posed a health and safety risk, according to Airport Director Karen Ramsdell.  The building was located in a runway protection zone and were placed there in 1971.  It didn’t conform to the airport’s land use plan, but was allowed to stay as long as no significant changes were made.

Any future use of the property would have to comply with FAA regulations for runway protection zones and the Santa Barbara County Airport Land Use Plan standards, but could not include a building, said Ramsdell, adding that the space could be used in the future for parking for adjacent developments.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 