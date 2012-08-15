Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:21 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Harvest Celebration, Santa Barbara Style

Picturesque Rancho Sisquoc Winery will host an afternoon of indulgence on Oct. 13

By David Baum | August 15, 2012 | 7:27 p.m.

As autumn’s enduring hues begin to bleed into our local vineyards and field hands work overtime to bring in this year’s harvest, the Santa Barbara wine industry will gather en masse to roll out its finest vintages at the Celebration of Harvest, an annual event that has become a culinary mecca for people seeking fabulous food and wine.

This year the celebration will be held Oct. 13 at Rancho Sisquoc Winery, a historic ranch on the Foxen Canyon wine trail in northern Santa Barbara County.

This picturesque ranch at 6600 Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Maria will provide the backdrop for an afternoon of indulgence. Attendees can sample wines produced by more than 100 members of the Santa Barbara County Vintners’ Association as well as appetizers provided by dozens of restaurants and caterers. Live music from Donna Greene & The Roadhouse Daddies and folk artist Jen n’ General will keep the mood lively. A silent auction will include large format bottles as well as vertical and library wine collections, with proceeds to benefit People Helping People, a charitable organization that supports local families.

Rancho Sisquoc is a worthy destination on any day. You’ll be seduced by its languorous mood as soon as you pass through the gates and make your way along the winding entrance road. A stately row of walnut trees will guide you to the historic farmhouse, outbuildings and vintage barn built in the early 1900s.

Autumn's amber hues animate the Santa Ynez Valley. (Susie Baum photo)
While the ranch itself dates to the 1870s, it occupies hallowed ground from an earlier era: Sisquoc means “gathering place” in the Chumash tongue, a fitting description for a congregation of wine lovers.

If you want to tour the back roads and take in multiple events, consider purchasing the “Vintners’ Visa,” a four-day passport to 12 winery tasting rooms. No matter how you plan it, it’s an exciting time to visit our local wine country, as the presses shift into high gear to squeeze the essence out of this year’s crop of pinots, syrahs and other choice varietals.

Throughout the weekend, wineries will host harvest events ranging from winemakers’ dinners to library tastings. Check the calendars at your favorite wineries and restaurants to see what’s in store. Many of them are making plans for dinners, special tastings, vineyard walks and open houses.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

— David Baum is a freelance writer who frequently covers the local wine scene.

