Public Memorial Set for Aug. 25 for Mentor Matt Sanchez

The former gang member founded the nonprofit All for One to help at-risk youth

A memorial honoring former mentor Matt Sanchez was announced this week and will be held toward the end of the month.

The public is invited to attend his memorial, set for 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Sanchez, a former Eastside gang member turned leader for local youth, died Aug. 7 from complications of liver cancer.

Sanchez was known for his efforts with All for One, the nonprofit group he created to help divert young people from gang life by pairing them with mentors and guiding them toward positive activities.

In addition to his community involvement, he was a barber at his family-owned Montecito Barbers on Coast Village Road, where he had worked since 1991.

