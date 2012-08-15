Rotary Club of Goleta Donates $1,000 to Engineers Without Borders

Organization works to improve the quality of life in disadvantaged communities

Rotary Club of Goleta President Paul Clayton recently presented a check for $1,000 to Engineers Without Borders.

Mark Belding, team member and mentor for Engineers Without Borders’ UCSB Chapter and David Poerschke, project manager for GWB’s Kenyon Team, gratefully accepted the check and acknowledged with appreciation the important support to all the members of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

The mission of Engineers Without Borders-USA is to partner with disadvantaged communities to improve their quality of life through implementation of environmentally and economically sustainable engineering projects, while developing internationally responsible students.

Visit the Rotary Club of Goleta on the second and fourth Tuesdays for interesting dinner meetings, and meet some very nice men and women who are dedicated to serving their community. The bimonthly meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road.

Click here for more information about the Rotary Club of Goleta, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Clayton at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.