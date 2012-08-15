Search & Rescue Crews Locate Lost Hikers

Search & rescue personnel were called out Wednesday afternoon to locate and assist two people who became lost while hiking in the Cathedral Peak area above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.
A mother and daughter used a cell phone to call authorities and report that they had lost their way and needed help.
A county helicopter located the pair, and directed ground crews to the them, and they were assisted to safety.
No injuries were reported.
