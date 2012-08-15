Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:45 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Six Riders Injured When Horses Spook During Trail Ride

Stable spokesman says incident happened when a girl jumped off her mount, frightening group of horses

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | August 15, 2012

Six people were injured Wednesday when a group of horses spooked at the Circle Bar B Guest Ranch & Stables in Refugio Canyon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. on a trail ride at the popular resort in the 1800 block of Refugio Canyon Road, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

A 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries, Sadecki said, while a 40-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a child had moderate injuries. A 49-year-old woman and another child suffered minor injuries, Sadecki said.

All of the injured were treated at the scene by county firefighters, then were transported to local hospitals via AMR ambulance. Names of those injured and their conditions were not immediately available.

A stable spokesman from Circle Bar B, who declined to give his name, said the accident occurred when a girl jumped from her mount, which frightened the group of horses that were out on the trail. The riders were injured when they either jumped or fell from their horses, he said.

A stable spokesman from Circle Bar B, who declined to give his name, said the accident occurred when a girl jumped from her mount, which frightened the group of horses that were out on the trail. The riders were injured when they either jumped or fell from their horses, he said.

