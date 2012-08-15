Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:18 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

SOhO to Host Benefit Concert for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Endless Summer Soiree on Sept. 6 will feature The David Courtenay Band

By Erin Pearson for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society | August 15, 2012 | 8:53 p.m.

SOhO Restaurant & Music Club and local music group The David Courtenay Band will host the Endless Summer Soiree, a benefit-concert featuring Santa Barbara musicians to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s local Team In Training fundraising efforts.

The all-ages-event will be held from 7:30 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, Sept. 6.

SOhO owners Gail and Bob Hansen will donate a portion of the evening’s ticket sales and 10 percent of bar sales to LLS, in honor of their 21-year-old son, Zack, who is undergoing treatment for leukemia.

Acoustic rock and reggae group The David Courtenay Band, who most recently headlined the Fourth of July concert at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden, released its debut full-length album, Eloquent Cool, in August 2007. The band — which counts Bob Marley, The Doors and Bob Dylan as influences — formed in 2004 in Santa Barbara.

The event will also feature adult-contemporary trio Fusion Fable, singer-songwriter Grady Lee and folk/Americana duo singer/pianist Erin Pearson and singer/guitarist Rusty Lindsey.

Tickets for the event are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Click here to order online. Dinner reservations at SOhO will guarantee priority seating in the music room and can be made by calling 805.967.7776 x6.

For questions about the event, contact David Courtenay at 805.448.3529 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Erin Pearson is a senior marketing and community outreach manager for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

