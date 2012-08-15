Standoff Ends in Arrest of Wanted Man in Santa Barbara

Anthony Allen Perrie, 28, is taken into custody on robbery, spouse-abuse, other charges

A 28-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested early Wednesday after barricading himself inside an Eastside home for nearly three hours, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Anthony Allen Perrie was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. His bail was set at $50,000.

Officers had a warrant for Perrie’s arrest on a domestic-violence charge, and spotted him shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday near his home on the 200 block of South Salinas Street, said police Sgt. Marty Ensign.

Perrie fled from the officers, Ensign said, and barricaded himself inside the residence he shares with his mother. While inside, he allegedly took cash by force from his mother, before she was able to escape the residence, Ensign said.

Officers surrounded the home, but Perrie refused to surrender, and eventually forced entry was made into the residence, Ensign said. Inside, they found that Perrie had locked himself in a bedroom, and a police dog was sent in to help with the capture.

After that didn’t work, officers deployed non-lethal “bean-bag” rounds, striking Perrie twice in the lower legs. This approach is used to employ extreme pain to force a suspect to comply with officers’ orders, Ensign explained.

Perrie still resisted arrested, but was taken into custody shortly after midnight, Ensign said.

Perrie is facing a variety of charges, including robbery, obstructing a police officer, threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize, spousal battery, giving false identification to a peace officer and possession of vandalism tools, according to jail records.

Perrie has been the subject of more than half a dozen police calls in the last two to three weeks, Ensign said, and has a history of fights with police officers and resisting arrest. He is a longtime drug user with possible mental-health issue, Ensign said.

Perrie was schedule to appear in court Friday, according to a jail spokeswoman.

