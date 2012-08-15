Susan Caine Joins Jodi House Board of Directors

She is the founder of Sightline and an accredited executive coach

Susan Caine has joined the Jodi House Board of Directors.

She is the founder and president of Sightline, leaving a successful corporate career to create Sightline and help individuals in organizations overcome their own unintentional barriers to success.

Her clients range from start-ups to multimillion-dollar nonprofits and Fortune 100 companies. She is an accredited executive coach, certified in Insights profiling tools.

Caine has served as president of the Board of Directors at Domestic Violence Solutions and DAWG, and as a member of the Girls Inc. 100 Committee.

She and her husband, Brett, reside in Santa Barbara.

Jodi House is a local nonprofit that helps brain injury survivors reclaim their lives, and helps families and caregivers find solutions, resources and support. For more information about Jodi House, click here or call 805.563.2882.

— Barbara Flynn is a member of the Jodi House Board of Directors.