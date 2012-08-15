Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:55 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Ventura County Fair Continues Tradition of Success

Attendance was strong for 2012's 'Rides, Ribbons, & Rodeos' event

By James Lockwood for the Ventura County Fair | August 15, 2012 | 11:26 a.m.

The Ventura County Fair began in 1875 and continues because of the success of the event. The 137th Ventura County Fair “Rides, Ribbons, & Rodeos” was no exception — the tradition was continued with a successful fair.

The 2012 Ventura County Fair provided exciting and affordable entertainment for all. Fairgoers sampled food and wine pairings at the Bounty of the County Peoples’ Choice Contest, celebrated their long relationships at the Blessing of the Marriages Ceremony and played with Gene West’s Handmade Toys in the Youth Expo.

They took a 13-story plunge on the bungee jump, competed in the Junior Fair Board’s pie-eating contest, and watched Grandstand concerts by top-name artists such as Joan Jett and Martina McBride.

Attendance held strong at 306,374, within 6.26 percent of last year’s attendance. The Ventura County Fair credits the numerous special admission days, including Dollar Day, Youth Day, Seniors and Persons with Disabilities Day, and Military Appreciation Day.

Free concerts and free shuttle buses to the fair’s front gate were also credited for the positive fair attendance and experience.

The 2012 Ventura County Fair ran Aug. 1-12. For more information, click here or call 805.648.3376.

— James Lockwood is the Ventura County Fair's public relations and marketing director.

 
