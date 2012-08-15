Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Shares Tips on How to Beat the Heat

Remember to 'Team Up, Slow Down, Drink Up, Cool Down!'

As summer continues to shine in our beloved Santa Barbara County, temperature gauges rise and the heat can become a health concern. Young and old alike all need to be aware of the heat and the toll it can take on our bodies.

To beat the heat, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care has come up with a fun reminder for you to keep in mind: “Team Up, Slow Down, Drink Up, Cool Down!”

» Team Up: Stay together and pay attention to the youth and elderly around you.

» Slow Down: Take your time with activities and don’t rush through things.

» Drink Up: Drink plenty of water to keep your body hydrated.

» Cool Down: Enjoy the shade and places with air conditioning so you can avoid getting too much sun.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive home health and hospice services in Santa Barbara. It provides high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves all of Santa Barbara County, including Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse is one Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.