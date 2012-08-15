Do Lunch at Wine Cask and Support Direct Relief International

The restaurant will donate 10 percent of each lunch bill through Aug. 31

As lunchtime rolls around and you’re contemplating where to enjoy your mid-day meal, consider Wine Cask, where you’ll enjoy delicious, seasonal dishes and support a great local organization while you’re at it.

Now through Aug. 31, Wine Cask will donate 10 percent of your lunch bill to Direct Relief International, a nonprofit organization that provides medical assistance to improve the quality of life for people affected by poverty, disaster and civil unrest at home and around the world.

So come on down, order something scrumptious and go ahead — have a glass of wine. All you need to do is mention Direct Relief International, and Wine Cask will make sure 10 percent of your bill goes to its remarkable efforts.

Wine Cask is located in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex, and offers the best of all worlds to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner in a stylishly relaxed setting. Its passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to our patrons.

Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara. Click here or call 805.966.9463.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Wine Cask.