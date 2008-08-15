Monday, June 4 , 2018, 10:22 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Jeff DeVine Joins American Riviera Bank as New CEO

Former senior officer at Rabobank is a respected longtime local business leader.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 15, 2008 | 12:21 a.m.

Jeff DeVine, a well-known Santa Barbara banking veteran, has been appointed president and CEO at American Riviera Bank, the bank announced late Thursday afternoon.

“I am excited to join a true community bank, locally owned and managed, where quick and thoughtful decisions and highly personalized and responsive client service is the consistent focus,” DeVine said in a statement.

“Banking is a relationship business and I look forward to leading this team of experienced and empowered bankers who know the local market and community well.”

DeVine, a graduate of UC San Diego and the Pacific Coast Banking School, has more than 20 years of banking experience, the last 14 in Santa Barbara. He has held senior management positions at Rabobank N.A. and Mid-State Bank, which Rabobank purchased last year. Most recently, he was Rabobank’s statewide division manager of commercial real estate and before that was regional president for the greater Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley region.

“Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and his broad, in-depth experience in virtually all facets of banking will be a huge asset to our clients and shareholders,” American Riviera Bank board chairman Lawrence Koppelman said.

“With demonstrated success in business leadership, community outreach, revenue growth and client satisfaction, Jeff adds to the talent already on the American Riviera Bank employee team. Jeff is well-known and respected in the Santa Barbara community and we welcome him as the bank continues to grow and deliver exceptional banking service.”

Since the departure of the bank’s founder, Michael Salsbury, earlier this year, American Riviera Bank has been led by an executive team of acting president and CEO David Duarte; Laurie Leighty, the senior vice president of operations; and Michelle Martinich, senior vice president and chief financial officer. Koppelman singled out the three for their leadership and said the board is “excited to have DeVine join this team.”

DeVine and his wife, Josie, have three children and live in Santa Barbara. An avid runner and active in the community, DeVine has served in leadership positions on the boards of Court-Appointed Special Advocates and Los Padres Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He is also a member of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Business Leaders Council, the steering committee for the South Coast Business & Technology Awards Dinner, and Premier Professionals of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County Partners in Education.

In March, DeVine won $50,000, courtesy of Chumash Casino Resort, after successfully holing a 50-foot putt during a fund-raising putting contest at the 15th Annual Santa Barbara City College Golf Classic at La Cumbre Country Club.

American Riviera Bank (OTC BB: ARBV.OB), 1033 Anacapa St., is a full-service community bank founded in 2006 by more than 400 local shareholders. As of June 30, the bank had assets of $92.9 million, loans of $78.2 million and deposits of $65.8 million.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 