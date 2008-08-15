Jeff DeVine Joins American Riviera Bank as New CEO

Jeff DeVine, a well-known Santa Barbara banking veteran, has been appointed president and CEO at American Riviera Bank, the bank announced late Thursday afternoon.

“I am excited to join a true community bank, locally owned and managed, where quick and thoughtful decisions and highly personalized and responsive client service is the consistent focus,” DeVine said in a statement.

“Banking is a relationship business and I look forward to leading this team of experienced and empowered bankers who know the local market and community well.”

DeVine, a graduate of UC San Diego and the Pacific Coast Banking School, has more than 20 years of banking experience, the last 14 in Santa Barbara. He has held senior management positions at Rabobank N.A. and Mid-State Bank, which Rabobank purchased last year. Most recently, he was Rabobank’s statewide division manager of commercial real estate and before that was regional president for the greater Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley region.

“Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and his broad, in-depth experience in virtually all facets of banking will be a huge asset to our clients and shareholders,” American Riviera Bank board chairman Lawrence Koppelman said.

“With demonstrated success in business leadership, community outreach, revenue growth and client satisfaction, Jeff adds to the talent already on the American Riviera Bank employee team. Jeff is well-known and respected in the Santa Barbara community and we welcome him as the bank continues to grow and deliver exceptional banking service.”

Since the departure of the bank’s founder, Michael Salsbury, earlier this year, American Riviera Bank has been led by an executive team of acting president and CEO David Duarte; Laurie Leighty, the senior vice president of operations; and Michelle Martinich, senior vice president and chief financial officer. Koppelman singled out the three for their leadership and said the board is “excited to have DeVine join this team.”

DeVine and his wife, Josie, have three children and live in Santa Barbara. An avid runner and active in the community, DeVine has served in leadership positions on the boards of Court-Appointed Special Advocates and Los Padres Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He is also a member of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Business Leaders Council, the steering committee for the South Coast Business & Technology Awards Dinner, and Premier Professionals of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County Partners in Education.

In March, DeVine won $50,000, courtesy of Chumash Casino Resort, after successfully holing a 50-foot putt during a fund-raising putting contest at the 15th Annual Santa Barbara City College Golf Classic at La Cumbre Country Club.

American Riviera Bank (OTC BB: ARBV.OB), 1033 Anacapa St., is a full-service community bank founded in 2006 by more than 400 local shareholders. As of June 30, the bank had assets of $92.9 million, loans of $78.2 million and deposits of $65.8 million.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]