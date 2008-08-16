Helmet Giveaway Gives Children a Heads-Up On Safety

Goleta United Boys & Girls Clubhouse participants received free helmets Friday as part of the “Helmets for Safety” program. (Kirsten Deshler / city of Goleta photo)
More than 65 children from the Goleta United Boys & Girls Clubhouse received free helmets Friday morning at the kickoff ceremony for a program that will provide helmets to Goleta kids for low or no cost.
Called “Helmets for Safety,” the program is aimed at teaching children to wear a helmet when they are on bikes, as well as scooters, skateboards or roller blades. The program is a partnership between the city of Goleta and Kiwanis International.
“As a former police officer, I have seen firsthand what can happen when children don’t wear a helmet,” Goleta City Councilman Roger Aceves said. “These injuries are preventable.”
Starting Tuesday, the helmets will be available at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, and also at the Camino Real Marketplace police station, next to the theater.
In addition, police deputies will be on the lookout for kids without helmets to give them a coupon that can be redeemed for a new helmet.
