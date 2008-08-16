Lightning Fires Force Closure of Forest in Santa Barbara County

Public entry to trails, roads and recreation sites are prohibited, and several campgrounds are closed.

The U.S. Forest Service has closed a portion of Los Padres National Forest in northern Santa Barbara County because of several lightning-sparked fires in the area.

The closure, in effect until the fires are suppressed, prohibits all public entry to national forest lands, trails, roads and recreation sites within the closed area. It does not affect private property.

The closure encompasses the northernmost portion of the San Rafael Wilderness, north of the Sisquoc River and west of Water Canyon. It also includes all other national forest lands west and north of the San Rafael Wilderness between the Sisquoc River on the south and Highway 166 on the north.

The closure includes the Colson Canyon, La Brea Canyon, Pine Canyon and Buckhorn Ridge areas.

The following campgrounds are closed: Barrel Springs, Alejandro, Colson, Bear, Wagon Flat, Lazy, Horseshoe Spring, Kerry and Brookshire. Sierra Madre Ridge Road is open. Miranda Pine Campground is open.

The Lightning Complex Fires started Friday in a remote area of Los Padres National Forest about 18 miles east of Santa Maria. The fires have burned about 250 acres and are not yet contained.

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County‘s communications director.