SYVVA Membership Mixer Set for Sept. 3 at Foley Winery

The Santa Ynez Valley Visitors Association will hold its annual Membership Mixer to attract new members from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Foley Estates Vineyard & Winery.

The winery, at 6121 E. Highway 246, is in the Sta. Rita Hills AVA (American Viticulture Area), seven miles west of 101/Buellton.

Wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres will be served courtesy of Foley.

Mixer admission is free to learn how SYVVA, a nonprofit organization formed in 2001, conducts marketing activities promoting year-round sustainable tourism in the Santa Ynez Valley communities of Ballard, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Solvang.

SYVVA membership benefits include a dynamic volunteer board and staff leadership; a media relations/publicist; an interactive, searchable Web site attracting an average 14,000 monthly unique visitors; E-scapes quarterly events newsletter; an annual 48-page visitors guide (80,000 copies); co-op advertising campaigns; travel trade show participation; annual business expo plus networking meetings and events.

Membership fees for 2008-09 will not increase.

For more information, contact executive director Mary Harris at [email protected], call 805.686.0053 or visit www.SantaYnezValleyVisit.com.

Public relations agent Laura Kath represents the Santa Ynez Valley Visitors Association.