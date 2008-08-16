Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:18 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Water Polluters Legislation Passes State Assembly

By John Mann | August 16, 2008 | 11:43 a.m.

California Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, chairman of the Joint Committee on Emergency Services and Homeland Security, announced that Assembly Bill 1946 has passed the Legislature. The bill now goes to the governor. 

AB 1946 will reform state law by allowing state and regional water quality control boards to refer cases of water code violators to local district attorneys and large city attorneys to bring a civil action or to petition the superior court to impose, assess and recover civil penalties for violations of the Porter-Cologne Water Quality Control Act. This bill will give the boards more ways to protect Californians from pollution. AB 1946 passed the Senate Environmental Quality Committee.

“I am pleased that my Assembly colleagues chose to support this measure to better protect Californians from pollution. The more tools to enforce California’s environmental laws, the better,” Nava said. “It is necessary to make sure the public, our firefighters and police officers are protected. Companies who fail in their obligation to our community shouldn’t be able to hide from their responsibility.”

Additionally, this measure will extend the statute of limitations from one to five years to make it like other laws related to hazardous substances and hazardous waste which have a statute of limitation of five years.

Companies that have facilities that handle hazardous materials are required to develop a hazardous material release response plan, submit hazardous material inventory and management information and immediately report any release or threatened release of a hazardous material.

This measure will give district attorneys enhanced tools to go after polluters who fail to develop and file plans and report any hazardous material release. This measure will bring much need protections to the public and first responders such as law enforcement and firefighters.

John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 