Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:52 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Young Rockers On a Roll

Santa Barbara's next-generation rock stars drum up fans at Jensen Guitar & Music's main stage.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 17, 2008 | 12:40 a.m.

Article Image
After four days of intensive learning and practicing, Travis Tighe and his Heightened Senses bandmates perform at Summer RockCamp. (Sonia Fernandez / Noozhawk photo)

Young rockers got their chance to blow their audience away on Aug. 8 as Jensen Guitar & Music held its 2008 Summer RockCamp show at its main stage on De la Vina Street in Santa Barbara.

The show was a chance for the RockCamp kids to show off their chops, after four days of intensive teaching, learning and practicing, provided by the Jensen Guitar teachers, who are veteran performers. Advanced musicians from each of the weeklong RockCamp sessions formed bands, picked a song and put it all together.

Click here to watch the audio slideshow.

Fans and family packed the main stage as group after group of the young musicians, ages 9 to 16, performed.

“I didn’t even know he could sing,” proud father Hans Pedersen said of his son Christian’s performance. He wasn’t the only impressed parent.

The RockCamp, now in its second year, was a hit from the start, said Main Stage Manager David Hekhouse, who is also a musician in the group The Tearaways.

Article Image
Lindsay Saveriano fronts her band, Shadowcast. (Sonia Fernandez / Noozhawk photo)
“There’s a lot of talent around here,” he said. Many of the kids are already students of the shop’s teaching staff, he said, kids who wouldn’t have any experience playing live, or even with other kids, if it weren’t for the camp.

That thought, along with the popularity of recent films such as The School of Rock, were just a couple of things that inspired the store to create the program.

While parents might see it as a way to keep their kids out of trouble over the summer, while learning an instrument besides, and Jensen’s teachers are happy to be able to impart their vast knowledge to the younger generation, clearly this is serious business for the young musicians in the program.

When asked if he was considering a career in the world of rock, 14-year-old Travis Tighe showed no hesitation.

“Oh, yeah,” he said. “Oh, yeah.”

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 