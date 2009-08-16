Business First Bank: Debby Ciambrone Is New Commercial Relationship Manager

Debby Ciambrone has joined Business First Bank as its new vice president and commercial relationship manager, the bank, a division of Heritage Oaks Bank, announced Friday.

“We are very pleased to have someone with Debby’s knowledge and experience in banking and wealth management, as well as longtime contributions and service to the Santa Barbara community,” Business First president Joanne Funari said. “She is a great addition to the Business First team.”

Ciambrone has been in the banking industry for more than 24 years. Before joining Business First, she was a private banker for First Republic Bank, a vice president for Bank of the West and a manager for Santa Barbara Wealth Management.

Along with her strong commercial, business and mortgage experience, Ciambrone holds Series 7 and Series 63 licenses. She graduated from the National Graduate Trust School of the American Bankers Association, held at Northwestern University, and has been awarded the professional designation of Certified Trust & Financial Adviser (CTFA).

A longtime community volunteer, Ciambrone serves on the Music Academy of the West and Storyteller planned giving committees, and is a member of the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

Business First Bank has two branch offices in Santa Barbara, at 1000 State St. and 800 N. Milpas St. Paso Robles-based Heritage Oaks Bancorp (NASDAQ: HEOP) is the holding company for Heritage Oaks Bank, which operates as Heritage Oaks Bank and its Business First Bank division.

