Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:29 pm | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Business First Bank: Debby Ciambrone Is New Commercial Relationship Manager

Longtime Santa Barbara banker joins Business First team from First Republic

By Mitch Massey | August 16, 2009 | 3:59 a.m.

Debby Ciambrone has joined Business First Bank as its new vice president and commercial relationship manager, the bank, a division of Heritage Oaks Bank, announced Friday.

Debby Ciambrone
Debby Ciambrone

“We are very pleased to have someone with Debby’s knowledge and experience in banking and wealth management, as well as longtime contributions and service to the Santa Barbara community,” Business First president Joanne Funari said. “She is a great addition to the Business First team.”

Ciambrone has been in the banking industry for more than 24 years. Before joining Business First, she was a private banker for First Republic Bank, a vice president for Bank of the West and a manager for Santa Barbara Wealth Management.

Along with her strong commercial, business and mortgage experience, Ciambrone holds Series 7 and Series 63 licenses. She graduated from the National Graduate Trust School of the American Bankers Association, held at Northwestern University, and has been awarded the professional designation of Certified Trust & Financial Adviser (CTFA).

A longtime community volunteer, Ciambrone serves on the Music Academy of the West and Storyteller planned giving committees, and is a member of the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

Business First Bank has two branch offices in Santa Barbara, at 1000 State St. and 800 N. Milpas St. Paso Robles-based Heritage Oaks Bancorp (NASDAQ: HEOP) is the holding company for Heritage Oaks Bank, which operates as Heritage Oaks Bank and its Business First Bank division.

— Mitch Massey is senior vice president/marketing at Heritage Oaks Bank.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 