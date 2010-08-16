Bill Terre Named to Board of Scholarship Foundation

Terre is vice president/general manager of FLIR Commercial Vision Systems of Goleta

Bill Terre was recently elected as a new member of the board of directors of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Terre is vice president and general manager of FLIR Commercial Vision Systems, headquartered in Goleta.

With more than 30 years of experience in the field of infrared technology, Terre has been engaged the areas of engineering, business development and production operations.

Scholarship Foundation officers include Patricia MacFarlane, board president; Gregory Bartholomew, treasurer; and Lisa Rivas, secretary.

Founded in 1962, the Scholarship Foundation has helped more than 24,000 Santa Barbara County students with awards totaling more than $60 million in scholarships and loans.

