CHP to Hold ‘Start Smart’ Driving Course in Goleta

The Aug. 20 class is designed for new and future teenage drivers and their parents

The California Highway Patrol’s next Start Smart program is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 in the Santa Barbara CHP office at 6465 Calle Real in Goleta.

Call 805.967.1234 to register.

The program is a driver safety education class that targets new and future licensed teenage drivers ages 15 to 19, their parents and guardians. CHP officers discuss traffic collision avoidance techniques, collision causational factors, driver/parent responsibilities, seatbelt usage, etc.

Testimonies are provided by officers who have investigated fatal collisions involving teens, along with the latest Red Asphalt video, which chronicles the aftermath of several teenage driver collisions.

The CHP offers the Start Smart program to help newly and future licensed teen drivers become more aware of the responsibilities that accompany the privilege of being a licensed California driver.

California teen drivers are found at fault in 66 percent of all fatal collisions that they are involved in, although they represent only 4 percent of the state’s licensed drivers. California has the second-highest fatality rate involving drivers ages 15 to 20, and motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of death for Americans in this age bracket.

“This tragic loss of young lives is a concern to us, and we hope this program can reduce the death toll,” CHP Capt. Jeff Sgobba said.

Teenagers average twice as many accidents as adult drivers while driving only half as many miles, making the teen accident rate per mile four times that of adults.

— Jeremy Wayland is a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara area.