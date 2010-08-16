Goleta Council Approves Resolution to Support Statewide Proposition 22

The November ballot measure would prevent the state from raiding funds of local jurisdictions

The Goleta City Council has joined the League of California Cities and other organizations in supporting Proposition 22, which could stop state raids of local monies.

The Local Taxpayer Public Safety and Transportation Protection Act of 2010, which will be on November’s ballot, would close loopholes that let the state borrow and take funds away from local jurisdictions.

“Protection of local revenues is essential to allowing local government to do its job,” Goleta Mayor Eric Onnen said in a statement. “If the state has a way to take local funding, it appears they will.”

Goleta, which voted to approve a resolution in support of the measure, will appear in the California Voter Guide as a supporter of Proposition 22 for the Nov. 2 election.

The measure is co-sponsored by the League of California Cities, which filed a lawsuit in early August to modify the measure’s title and summary in order to add local fiscal impacts to the description.

The Voter Guide says the measure “prohibits the state, even during a period of severe fiscal hardship, from delaying the distribution of tax revenues for transportation, redevelopment, or local government projects and services.”

Fiscal impacts are listed as having the state reduce general fund program spending or increasing state revenues to make up for lost revenues, estimated at $1 billion or more. California wouldn’t be able to borrow funds, use state fuel taxes to pay debt service, redirect or shift property tax revenues or use vehicle license fees to pay for state-imposed mandates.

Santa Barbara County cities are among jurisdictions statewide that have had local funds, especially redevelopment agency monies, raided by the state.

