Appeals Court Extends Hold on State’s Same-Sex Marriages

A San Francisco court will take up the Proposition 8 ruling in December

A federal appeals court on Monday extended the hold on same-sex marriages in California until the appeal to Chief U.S. District Judge Vaughn Walker’s ruling is heard in December.

Walker’s Aug. 4 decision overturned the state’s Proposition 8, a ban on same-sex marriage passed by voters in 2008, but called for a brief hold on enforcing his ruling in order to accommodate the appellants.

According to Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals documents, the appellants — supporters of the proposition — will have their appeal scheduled the week of Dec. 6 at the James R. Browning Courthouse in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, no same-sex marriages can legally occur in the state of California.

