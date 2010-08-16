Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:59 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: SBCC Board of Trustees Exhibits Excellence

By Dez O'Neill | August 16, 2010 | 3:47 p.m.

Every community college in the state — 112 of them — is evaluated for continued accreditation every five years by the Western States Accreditation Association. Teams of experts in community college education visit and check out every aspect of operations, planning and programs.

SBCC was evaluated in late 2009, and the accreditation report was issued Jan. 29, 2010. SBCC received a superlative review, no reservations. Clean reviews are rare these days, and this was a product of the fine work and spirit of all members of the college community.

Reporting on the SBCC board of trustees, beginning at page 44, the accreditation report states that “Santa Barbara City College has a remarkably stable and effective Board of Trustees. All of the evidence leads to the team’s conclusion that the board provides effective policy leadership for the college. The board sets a tone of collegiality and concern for student learning, which permeates the work of the college.

“The Board of Trustees has taken seriously its responsibility to act as a whole. It has developed processes which lead the board to almost always make decisions based on a consensus. ... The board was clearly involved in and took seriously its role in the accreditation process. ...

“Most notably, the board has had a code of ethics for over 20 years. ... It was also clear to the team that the board pays attention to its code of ethics as it guides the college. It was also clear that the Board of Trustees ... leads the college as much by example as by policy. It sets the tone for Santa Barbara City College as an institution.”

More? The report goes on: “As noted elsewhere in this report, Santa Barbara City College has a long history of fiscal responsibility. ... Santa Barbara City College is a remarkable institution in many respects. ... Santa Barbara City College is known for steady and thoughtful leadership by its Board of Trustees.

“The team commends the Board of Trustees, faculty, staff and administration for their commitment to student success and inclusiveness in decision-making.”

Bottom line: This is a good board, does an excellent job, and most community colleges and school districts would love to have a goard like this.

Dez O’Neill, candidate
SBCC Board of Trustees

