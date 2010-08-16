Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 6:00 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

PCPA Theaterfest Seeking Young Performers for ‘Peter Pan’

Boys and girls are invited to audition Sept. 5 for the holiday production

By Craig Shafer | updated logo | August 16, 2010 | 3:01 p.m.

PCPA Theaterfest is seeking young performers for the upcoming holiday production of Peter Pan.

Girls who look to be ages 10 to 12 and boys who look to be ages 6 to 12 will be considered.

Auditions are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 in Room 18 of the Columbia Business Center, 900 E. Stowell Road in Santa Maria. Children will be seen in the order they arrive. No appointments.

Young performers should be prepared to sing 16 to 32 bars of any song. Bring sheet music — no recordings. An accompanist will be provided.

Rehearsals for Peter Pan begin Sept. 28. Performances run Nov. 4 through Dec. 23.

PCPA is casting:

» John — A young man, still with the features of a child and willing to play, but on the cusp of being a young adult. Not too tall and needs to fly. He is like Harry Potter in the first two books – looks to be 10 to 12 years old.

» Michael — He looks like the adorable little boy that everyone treats as the baby, but he’s smart and sassy and fun. He needs to weigh at least 50 pounds for flying purposes. Looks to be 6 to 8 years old.

» Jane — Beautiful young girl about to turn 11 or 12; full of grace and energy.

» Twin — One of the “lost boys” who looks to be 8 to 11 years old. He will be matched with a tall conservatory student, so shorter is better. Someone who can play “not the sharpest tool in the shed.”

All four young performers need to be able to master an English dialect (if cast they will be professionally coached). They should be able to fill the stage with their voice, move well and be able to behave for long periods in rehearsal

John, Michael and Twin will be called to rehearse often, and they will need to have a good grasp of focus. We are looking for active imaginations.

All ethnicities are encouraged to audition.

For more information, call PCPA Stage Management at 805.928.7731 x3100.

— Craig Shafer is the communications director for PCPA Theaterfest.

