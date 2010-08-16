Peace Officers Research Association of California Backs Williams for Assembly

Das Williams announced Monday that his campaign for Assembly District 35 has been endorsed by the Peace Officers Research Association of California.

“It’s an honor to be endorsed by California’s rank-and-file police officers, deputy sheriffs, probation officers and other public safety professionals,” Williams said. “These men and women risk their lives every day for our communities, and I will do everything I can to continue to honor their work and contributions in the state Assembly.”

PORAC is the state’s largest rank-and-file law enforcement organization, representing 62,000 sworn public safety officers from 890 local and regional public safety associations.

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for Assembly District 35.