Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:44 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Ranks High in Tobacco Sales to Minors

County health and sheriff's departments use an underage decoy to survey cigarette retailers

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 16, 2010 | 10:45 p.m.

A series of undercover efforts by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Sheriff’s Department reveal that tobacco sales to minors remain a problem in the county.

Using an underage decoy, the two departments launched an operation to see which establishments would sell tobacco to the young person. Of the 276 retailers surveyed in the county, 48 sold the person cigarettes.

“The fact that 17 percent of tobacco retailers in our county sold tobacco to youth indicates a continued focus on prohibiting sales to minors is needed,” Dr. Takashi Wada, county health officer, said in a statement.

Across the county, the offenders varied in their sales to minors. The cities with the highest rates of illegal sales to minors was Buellton, at 42 percent of the locations surveyed, and Santa Barbara at 27 percent. Goleta had the lowest rank of illegal sales, and only two of 33 store sold to the minor.

Though more than 78 communities have enacted policies to crack down on sales of tobacco to minors, officials say more is needed to quell the problem.

Though the county of Santa Barbara, as well as the cities of Santa Barbara and Goleta, have tobacco retail policies, it has been 10 years since they were passed and they’re in need of an update, according to Dawn Dunn, the county’s tobacco program administrator.

“These local policies have definitely made a difference,” she said. “However, they were passed almost 10 years ago and could be more effective if they were updated.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 