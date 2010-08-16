SantaBarbaraSurfer.com’s Jon Shafer to Present Slide Show at Surfrider Mixer

The local photographer will share his images of the recent El Niño season on Thursday at SOhO

The Surfrider Foundation Santa Barbara Chapter will host SantaBarbaraSurfer.com publisher and local photographer Jon Shafer at its August mixer, at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Aug. 19 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club.

The 2009-10 surfing season on the West Coast of California will go down in history as one of the most epic of all time, courtesy of El Niño.

Shafer will take attendees on a journey through striking images captured locally as the warm water anomaly sent wave after wave of perfect surf to the Santa Barbara point and reef breaks.

In addition to his surfing interests, Shafer is a marriage and family therapist intern and a professor of psychology at Antioch University Santa Barbara.

Join the bi-monthly mixer to enjoy a gorgeous slide presentation and socialize with like-minded folks in a casual setting. The foundation will be raffling off a pair of tickets to Jack Johnson’s Oct. 13 sold-out show at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

The event is free, and all ages are welcome. SOhO is located at 1221 State St., Suite 205.

For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.899.BLUE.

— Scott Bull is the development coordinator for the Surfrider Foundation, Santa Barbara Chapter.