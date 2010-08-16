Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:53 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Serena Jedrick Named Manager of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust’s Cottage Branch

She served as a banking service representative with SBB&T from 1994 to 2000

By Elizabeth Saghi | August 16, 2010 | 8:16 p.m.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust has announced the appointment of Serena Jedrick as manager of the bank’s Cottage Branch.

Serena Jedrick

With 20 years of banking experience, including six as a banking service representative with SBB&T from 1994 to 2000, Jedrick brings extensive knowledge and management skills to her position.

“Serena builds lasting banking relationships by providing exceptional personal service and diverse financial solutions best suited to her clients’ needs,” said Chris DeVries, community bank regional manager. “We are very pleased to welcome Serena back to our team as manager of our Cottage Branch.”

The Cottage Branch is located at 220 W. Nogales St. in Santa Barbara. The lobby is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays.

Jedrick lives in Ojai and has been an active volunteer with the American Cancer Society for many years.

In addition to spending time with her four grandchildren, she enjoys kayaking, hiking, bicycling and walking her two Labradors.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, with 29 offices in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, is a division of Pacific Capital Bank, N.A.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

