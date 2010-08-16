Suspect Accused of Sexual Misconduct with Two Pre-Teen Girls

Sheriff's detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying any other victims

A Santa Ynez man is facing three felony charges after detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department linked him to lewd acts involving two pre-teenage girls.

Alejandro Robles was booked last week into the Santa Barbara County Jail for felony lewd acts with a child under 14, felony false imprisonment, felony dissuading a witness and misdemeanor sexual battery. Robles posted the $100,000 bail the next day.

The sheriff’s department received a report on Aug. 7 that a man had molested a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year old girl in May, according to department spokesman Drew Sugars.

He said the investigation revealed that the suspect also committed “questionable acts” with the 12-year-old victim on several occasions during the past three years.

The suspect was dating a relative of the victims at the time of the incidents. All the crimes are believed to have taken place in the Santa Ynez Valley. The investigation also identified a potential third female who may have been victimized three years ago, Sugars said.

Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating other possible victims. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call sheriff’s detectives at 805.934.6176 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .