Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:46 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Accused of Sexual Misconduct with Two Pre-Teen Girls

Sheriff's detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying any other victims

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | August 16, 2010 | 9:41 p.m.

A Santa Ynez man is facing three felony charges after detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department linked him to lewd acts involving two pre-teenage girls.

Alejandro Robles
Alejandro Robles

Alejandro Robles was booked last week into the Santa Barbara County Jail for felony lewd acts with a child under 14, felony false imprisonment, felony dissuading a witness and misdemeanor sexual battery. Robles posted the $100,000 bail the next day.

The sheriff’s department received a report on Aug. 7 that a man had molested a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year old girl in May, according to department spokesman Drew Sugars.

He said the investigation revealed that the suspect also committed “questionable acts” with the 12-year-old victim on several occasions during the past three years.

The suspect was dating a relative of the victims at the time of the incidents. All the crimes are believed to have taken place in the Santa Ynez Valley. The investigation also identified a potential third female who may have been victimized three years ago, Sugars said.

Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating other possible victims. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call sheriff’s detectives at 805.934.6176 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 