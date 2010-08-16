UCSB’s Sedgwick Reserve Off-Limits to Deer Hunters

The property is used year-round by researchers, students and others

Deer-hunting season opened on Saturday in many parts of Santa Barbara County, and hunters are reminded that the 5,900-acre Sedgwick Reserve in the Santa Ynez Valley is an off-limits, no-hunting zone.

Managed by UCSB for the University of California, the reserve is used year-round by university researchers, students, schoolchildren and others. The potential for a serious accident from any hunting activity at the site is very high.

Violators of the Sedgwick Reserve’s ban on hunting face felony prosecution.

The California Department of Fish & Game coordinates efforts to keep poachers off the reserve, in conjunction with the UCSB Police Department, the U.S. Forest Service and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

UCSB police officers plan to increase their patrols of the reserve throughout the hunting season to protect university facilities and personnel. The deer-hunting season continues through Sept. 26.

The Sedgwick Reserve is one of seven natural reserves managed by UCSB. The University of California is responsible for oversight of 36 reserves throughout the state.

For more information about the Segwick Reserve, contact reserve director Kate McCurdy or education coordinator Sue Eisaguirre at 805.686.1941, or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

For more information about the hunting ban, contact Sgt. Matthew Bowman of the UCSB Police Department at 805.893.4063 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .