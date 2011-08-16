Dr. Maya Angelou to Speak in Santa Barbara on Sept. 9

In honor of her visit, Mayor Helene Schneider will declare Maya Angelou Day

Legendary poet, educator, author, producer, actress and global Renaissance woman Dr. Maya Angelou will speak in Santa Barbara at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St.

The recent recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Dr. Angelou’s talks are always uplifting and inspirational.

This year, Mayor Helene Schneider will honor Angelou by declaring Maya Angelou Day in September in the city of Santa Barbara, to be announced that evening.

The talk is presented by Pulse Productions.

Ticket prices range from $28.50 to $65 and are available at the theater box office. Click here or call 805.963.4408.

— Mo McFadden is a publicist representing Pulse Productions.