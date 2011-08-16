Meghan Gesswein: Children’s Sudden Changes in Sleeping Habits a Nightmare

I’ve always fancied myself a bit of an expert at raising my children to be awesome sleepers. As toddlers, they napped without complaint, and save the occasional bedtime meltdown over monsters, scary astronauts or unfortunately placed tree branches, they go to bed without a fuss and sleep through the night.

Most of the time.

Lately, though, it seems that at least one of them is up at least once every night.

Zachary used to sleep through the night without a problem. Recently he has gotten into the habit of getting up at night, at least once, to pee. This is annoying enough in and of itself, but add to it the fact that he seems to still be half asleep, incoherent and crying, and it makes it even more frustrating. Because a) there’s nothing I can do to calm him down and b) he’s noisy and crying, and I’m terrified he’s going to wake the baby.

Then the other night he woke up and had a complete emotional breakdown at 2 a.m. Hiccuping sobs, pleas for me to stay in his room and sleep with him. So, I did. He and I both passed out and slept in his room. Until I woke up freezing cold and high-tailed it back to my bed. Without him even noticing.

Ollie also has decided to get in on the action. I don’t think he’s currently teething, which is what I’ve blamed his other sleep disturbances on. He has started walking, which he thinks is the bomb diggity, so I don’t know if it’s one of those things where he wakes up and wants to practice. Like when they first learn to stand and they get up at night and stand up, and then freak the frek out because they can’t get back down. That’s always fun.

Anyway, the past few nights he has woken up three, four or five times absolutely freaking out. Where I used to be able to give him a pacifier, turn on his sleep sheep and put him back down, now he is insistent that I pick him up and sit with him. Which would be totally fine, and enjoyable even — seeing as it’s baby cuddling time, which I don’t get very much of anymore — if it happened once a night. But five times? It’s just too much.

I am a zombie in the morning. I’m exhausted, and all I want to do is sit on the couch and drink coffee. The thought of getting up and packing, cleaning and organizing is absolutely the worst thing ever.

Luckily, looking back through my blog for old posts to link to reminds me that we’ve been down this road before. And that it will get better. Eventually.

I mean, I’m sure moving to a new house, living in total upheaval, and completely changing routines and schedules will be just the thing that will promote good sleeping habits, right?

Oh, crap.

— Meghan Gesswein is a stay-at-home wife and mom to three young boys. A New York transplant, she has lived in Santa Barbara for the last 14 years. She writes on her personal site, MeghanGWine, and is also documenting her family's home remodel on From Demo to Dream. She is a staff writer and special events editor for the online magazine Curvy Girl Guide and is a proud supporter and vice president of Friends of Maddie, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting families with babies in the NICU.