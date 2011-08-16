Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:09 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Man in Serious Condition After Near-Drowning Off Arroyo Burro Beach

Two bystanders find him floating face-down in the ocean and rush to help, calling 9-1-1 and pulling him to shore

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 16, 2011

A man was in serious condition Tuesday after two bystanders found him floating face-down in the ocean near Arroyo Burro Beach and rushed to help.

Gerry Gomez, who sent photos of the incident to Noozhawk, said he called 9-1-1 while another man pulled the swimmer out of the ocean after the man was unresponsive to their yells and whistles. Gomez said the man coughed up water, but was breathing, was slightly responsive and at times moved his upper body and arms.

Gomez told Noozhawk that three nearby fishermen had told him the man appeared to be fine while swimming and had even waved to them.

Authorities responded to the scene at 11:12 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman David Sadecki said.

He said the man, who has not been identified, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

County Fire was aided by the City of Santa Barbara Fire Department, Harbor Patrol and the county Sheriff’s Department.

