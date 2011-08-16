Santa Barbara County Women’s Health Coalition Awards First Annual Scholarship

Allan Hancock College student Karla Elias receives $1,500 to put toward her studies in medicine

Karla Elias, a second-year student at Allan Hancock College, has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from the Santa Barbara County Women’s Health Coalition.

Coalition chairwoman Charleen Strebel said it was the organization’s first annual scholarship, and it honors SBCWHC’s founders, Betty Rosness and Helen Jepsen.

The $1,500 scholarship is administered via the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and is titled the Rosness/Jepsen Scholarship.

“We are proud of our first recipient, and wish her every success in completing her health- and medicine-related studies,” Strebel said.



The scholarship was announced by the Scholarship Foundation at the awards ceremony held at the Sunken Garden of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. Elias was lauded by the SBCWHC at a meeting held at the University Club of Santa Barbara in July.

“I am the oldest of three children, and just by graduating high school and going to college, I have accomplished the most academically in my family,” Elias said. “It was my family that encouraged me to pursue a goal in medicine.”

Elias is active in the MESA Club (Mathematics, Engineering & Science Achievement), and she has been accepted as a scholar in the Bridges to Baccalaureate Program. When not in school and studying, she works part-time.

Patricia Montemayor is a board member for the Santa Barbara County Women’s Health Coalition.