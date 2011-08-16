Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:18 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Meeting Planned on National Alzheimer’s Action Plan

Rep. Capps has been invited to the Aug. 30 'listening session' to gather public input

By Barbara Lanz-Mateo for the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Coast Chapter | August 16, 2011 | 3:49 p.m.

The National Alzheimer’s Project Act, signed into law in January, mandates the federal government to develop national plan to fight Alzheimer’s disease. As part of the law, congressional leaders are tasked with seeking the input of the citizens in their districts to identify what that national plan should include.

The Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Coast Chapter will host a town hall meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 30 at Alexander Gardens, 2120 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara to gather feedback from the people of the Central Coast on the issues the government should address in its final National Alzheimer’s Plan.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, has been invited to participate.

This town hall “listening session” is one of about 100 being held across the country this month. It is an opportunity to speak up about the everyday challenges and hardships of Alzheimer’s the national strategy must address.

“For years, those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease stayed silent,” said Rhonda Spiegel, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Coast Chapter. “This is an opportunity for our community to come together and break that silence. I am incredibly grateful that our elected leaders are taking this opportunity to listen and learn about Alzheimer’s.”

The Alzheimer’s Association asks those wanting to attend to click here to RSVP or email Andrew Peake at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). This event is free to the public, but space is limited.

Anyone who would like to attend to listen to the thoughts and opinions of others is welcome to do so. There will also be feedback forms available for those who don’t speak publicly at the meeting but who still want their voice heard.

In January, President Barack Obama signed the National Alzheimer’s Project Act into law. Upon its signing, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius pledged to create an “aggressive and coordinated national strategy” to confront the rapidly escalating Alzheimer’s crisis.

Already the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, the number of Alzheimer’s patients is expected to triple in the next 20 years, threatening to bankrupt families, businesses and the national health-care system.

Click here for more information about the National Alzheimer’s Project Act.

— Barbara Lanz-Mateo is the communications manager for the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Coast Chapter.

 

